Norfolk Premium Outlets on track for summer opening
The real estate company wouldn't go into detail about the stores coming to the mall but are planning an announcement in about two weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|sonicfilter
|1,488,944
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,054
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Wed
|Concerned Citizen
|2
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Tue
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Jan 30
|Lindsey N
|34
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|31
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC