Norfolk Police search for suspect in armed robbery
The suspect was seen in the 7-Eleven at 3025 Virginia Beach Blvd., on February 21 around 8:30 p.m. The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s with short hair, about 5'10", last seen wearing a blue North Face jacket, blue jeans, a blue and purple belt, and large studded earnings.
