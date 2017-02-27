Norfolk Police search for suspect in ...

Norfolk Police search for suspect in armed robbery

The suspect was seen in the 7-Eleven at 3025 Virginia Beach Blvd., on February 21 around 8:30 p.m. The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s with short hair, about 5'10", last seen wearing a blue North Face jacket, blue jeans, a blue and purple belt, and large studded earnings.

