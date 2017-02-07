Norfolk Police Department warns publi...

Norfolk Police Department warns public of new phone scam Read Story Staff

17 hrs ago

Victims of the scam has been receiving calls from someone claiming that the victim has missed jury duty and that they will need to bring two money orders, called Money Packs, to City Hall and pay at a kiosk in the lobby, according to the NPD Economics Crime Unit. The victims are then told to bring the bond voucher they will receive from the kiosk to the Norfolk Sheriff's Office and ask to speak with Deputy Brown or Lieutenant Collins.

