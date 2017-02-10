Norfolk Police and Booker T. Washington High students switch roles
Norfolk Police Officers spent today at Booker T. Washington High School teaching students what it's like to be an officer. The program first began last year when students wrote the mayor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|moshx
|1,492,222
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|63,187
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|10 hr
|Kilpojc
|35
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|11 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|5
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|12 hr
|Martin garey
|9
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Feb 5
|jimmyjeep
|98
|Woman arrested for having sex with 'unconscious... (Sep '15)
|Feb 5
|Double Phart
|16
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC