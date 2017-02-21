Norfolk officer shares touching obituary after passing of K9 partner Read Story Kristina Zverjako
The Belgian Malinois was 14 when he passed away this week. Tiko retired from the Norfolk Police Department in 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|44 min
|Henry
|1,497,041
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Julia
|63,296
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|12 hr
|viginiavigilante
|10
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|Mon
|inmate from a lv5
|39
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|Mon
|Tom Pain
|12
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Mon
|Kim Mann-Douglas
|836
|Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08)
|Feb 18
|Martin garey
|7
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC