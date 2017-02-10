Norfolk man sentenced to 20 years for...

Norfolk man sentenced to 20 years for 2014 murder

A 21-year-old man convicted of killing another man in 2014 has been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison. Destined Clinton George was sentenced Friday in Norfolk Circuit Court.

