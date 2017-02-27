Norfolk City Council could close The Palace on Plume Street Read Story Jemie Lee
Following a public hearing, City Council is scheduled to vote on the revocation of a "special exception" for The Palace on Plume St. Revoking the special exception would force the club to close. The City says The Palace has continued to violate city code despite numerous attempts to resolve the issues with the owner, Kenneth Bullock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,499,434
|Landlord blocks door with concrete (Dec '08)
|16 min
|Donthirehim
|22
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|28 min
|rshermr
|8,029
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|rshermr
|63,417
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|Mon
|Maggie
|36
|Eric Lindsay
|Sun
|blackadder
|1
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|49
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC