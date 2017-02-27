Norfolk City Council could close The ...

Norfolk City Council could close The Palace on Plume Street Read Story Jemie Lee

16 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Following a public hearing, City Council is scheduled to vote on the revocation of a "special exception" for The Palace on Plume St. Revoking the special exception would force the club to close. The City says The Palace has continued to violate city code despite numerous attempts to resolve the issues with the owner, Kenneth Bullock.

