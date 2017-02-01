Norfolk Botanical Garden shows us the...

Norfolk Botanical Garden shows us the right way to prune a crape myrtle on Coast Live

Every year, many people across coastal Virginia commit "crape murder." Les Parks from Norfolk Botanical Garden is here to show us the right way to prune a crape myrtle because chances are you've been doing it wrong.

