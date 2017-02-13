Norfolk 51 mins ago 12:27 p.m.Work to begin soon on Willoughby Spit storm damage reduction project
The project consists of placing 1.2 million cubic yards of sand, widening the beach at the Willoughby Spit to 60 feet and creating a berm five feet above meal low water along 7.3 miles of the shoreline. The project will span the shoreline from the tip of Willoughby Spit near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel to the federal navigation project at Little Creek Inlet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
