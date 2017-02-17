Norfolk 18 mins ago 11:47 a.m.Sentara Healthcare warns of thieves posing as home care workers
According to Dale Gauding, Communications Advisor for Sentara Healthcare, the most recent incident happened this week in the Poplar Halls neighborhood. Gauding says two women falsely claimed to be with Sentara Home Care Services, when they walked into the 93 year-old victim's house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|ritedownthemiddle
|1,495,935
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|5 hr
|chop
|11
|Portsmouth Police LIVE free online scanner (Jul '10)
|Thu
|Linda
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|carmino seranni
|63,268
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Thu
|Sarah Z
|123
|Flashing Boobs (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|19
|Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids
|Wed
|anonymousone
|5
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC