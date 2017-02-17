Norfolk 18 mins ago 11:47 a.m.Sentara...

Norfolk 18 mins ago 11:47 a.m.Sentara Healthcare warns of thieves posing as home care workers

7 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

According to Dale Gauding, Communications Advisor for Sentara Healthcare, the most recent incident happened this week in the Poplar Halls neighborhood. Gauding says two women falsely claimed to be with Sentara Home Care Services, when they walked into the 93 year-old victim's house.

