Norfolk 11-year-old suffers burns on 40% of body when playing with fire
An 11-year-old boy was hospitalized Wednesday after being burned on around 40% of his body, according to police. Norfolk Fire and Police responded to a home in the 3300 block of Lens Ave. around 4:30 p.m. where they found the boy and quickly transported him to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters.
