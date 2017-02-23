Norfolk 11-year-old suffers burns on ...

Norfolk 11-year-old suffers burns on 40% of body when playing with fire

An 11-year-old boy was hospitalized Wednesday after being burned on around 40% of his body, according to police. Norfolk Fire and Police responded to a home in the 3300 block of Lens Ave. around 4:30 p.m. where they found the boy and quickly transported him to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters.

