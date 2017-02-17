News 1 mins ago 6:18 p.m.Economists w...

News 1 mins ago 6:18 p.m.Economists warn federal hiring freeze could hit Hampton Roads hard

Old Dominion University released a report that estimates the Commonwealth could lose 420 million dollars in salaries each year because of the freeze. In Hampton Roads alone, the loss is estimated at 140 million a year.

