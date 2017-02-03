NC man admits killing wife of 53 years, not facing charges
A North Carolina prosecutor says he's considering his options after a grand jury opted against charging a man with first-degree murder after he admitted shooting his wife of 53 years. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports that District Attorney Andrew Womble was surprised by the decision last month to free 73-year-old Samuel Frank Mansfield of Elizabeth City.
