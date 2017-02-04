Navy decommissions USS Enterprise air...

Navy decommissions USS Enterprise aircraft carrier, 'The Big E'

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: UPI

The Navy decommissioned the USS Enterprise aircraft carrier in a ceremony in Virginia on Friday, officially bringing the storied 55-year career of a ship affectionately known as "The Big E" to a close. The Enterprise had been removed from active service in 2012 and has since been docked at its home port in Norfolk, Va., where the military has defueling the nuclear-powered carrier .

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Twitter 1,489,647
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 34 min Pete 63,118
Vito Hoehn 8 hr Bikerchick66 1
Virginia Beach County Arrest Records and Crimin... Fri Bikerchick66 3
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Feb 1 Concerned Citizen 2
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) Jan 31 BondCoBondsMan 19
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... Jan 31 Captain Yesterday 4
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,236 • Total comments across all topics: 278,555,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC