Navy decommissions USS Enterprise aircraft carrier, 'The Big E'
The Navy decommissioned the USS Enterprise aircraft carrier in a ceremony in Virginia on Friday, officially bringing the storied 55-year career of a ship affectionately known as "The Big E" to a close. The Enterprise had been removed from active service in 2012 and has since been docked at its home port in Norfolk, Va., where the military has defueling the nuclear-powered carrier .
