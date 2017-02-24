More than 2,000 register for toll rel...

More than 2,000 register for toll relief program, McAuliffe says

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Friday announced that more than 2,000 residents in Norfolk and Portsmouth registered for a new toll relief program. The program, which is set to begin March 1, is designed to give residents financial assistance for Elizabeth River Tunnels tolls.

