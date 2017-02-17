Military veteran reunites with missin...

Military veteran reunites with missing dog after 7 years

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Tears streamed down Kelly Accettola's face as she watched her old puppy pal, Bemis, hop out of a car and trot toward the front door of Wilkinson Animal Hospital, where she waited inside. Kelly crumbled to her knees as she scooped the spunky Italian greyhound into her arms for the first time since she says the dog was stolen from her Norfolk, Virginia, home seven years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RoxLo 1,496,216
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) 1 hr Martin garey 7
Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13) Fri chop 11
Portsmouth Police LIVE free online scanner (Jul '10) Thu Linda 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu carmino seranni 63,268
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Thu Sarah Z 123
Flashing Boobs (Jun '15) Thu Martin garey 19
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,447 • Total comments across all topics: 278,972,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC