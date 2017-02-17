Military veteran reunites with missing dog after 7 years

Tears streamed down Kelly Accettola's face as she watched her old puppy pal, Bemis, hop out of a car and trot toward the front door of Wilkinson Animal Hospital, where she waited inside. Kelly crumbled to her knees as she scooped the spunky Italian greyhound into her arms for the first time since she says the dog was stolen from her Norfolk, Virginia, home seven years ago.

