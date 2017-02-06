Military Sealift Command Seeks Contra...

Military Sealift Command Seeks Contractor to Provide Inspection Services

The Military Sealift Command out of Norfolk, Virginia, modified on February 6, 2017 a previously released solicitation in which it outlined its need for a small business contractor to provide ship inspection services. The contractor who receives the contractor will primarily provide shipboard material readiness inspection, testing, and survey services to the Engineering Directorate, Ship Inspection Branch, of MSC and other government agencies as required.

