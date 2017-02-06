Military family catches thieves in li...

Military family catches thieves in living room days after Christmas presents, gun stolen

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Police say they are investigating after a home in a military housing community was broken into twice in eleven days. A Norfolk mom says five of their TVs were stolen, along with a gun, cable boxes, and Christmas presents for her kids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min CANUK 1,490,296
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 26 min OzRitz 63,156
News Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08) 55 min Martin garey 7
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Mon Parade Phart 1,346
agape flights of venice florida Mon THE COUNT OF MONT... 1
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Sun jimmyjeep 98
News Woman arrested for having sex with 'unconscious... (Sep '15) Sun Double Phart 16
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,166 • Total comments across all topics: 278,642,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC