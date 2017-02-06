Military family catches thieves in living room days after Christmas presents, gun stolen
Police say they are investigating after a home in a military housing community was broken into twice in eleven days. A Norfolk mom says five of their TVs were stolen, along with a gun, cable boxes, and Christmas presents for her kids.
