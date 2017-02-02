Mark your calendars: Black History Month events
Wesley Wright/Daily Press Colonial Williamsburg has some new programming for Black History Month, some of which is centered around interpreters who are asked to portray the lives of slaves and feel some guilt for doing so. The Freedom Bell will be available for the public to ring through February, and those who choose to do so will ring the same bell the Barack Obama and his wife Michelle did to open a vaunted D.C. museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,490,022
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,131
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|5 hr
|jimmyjeep
|98
|Woman arrested for having sex with 'unconscious... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|Double Phart
|16
|prostitutes in ocean view (May '12)
|Jan 26
|bennie
|4
|Are navy Chiefs dirtballs
|Jan 24
|Vince Carter
|3
|Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac...
|Jan 20
|Ben Quick
|7
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC