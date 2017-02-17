Man sentenced to 33 years in prison for deadly Ocean View shooting
A man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for a deadly Ocean View shooting that happened in March, 2016. Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney said Elisha Hernandez was sentenced Friday to 68 years in prison with 35 years suspended resulting in 33 years of active time to serve.
