Man causes vehicle crash, attempts to...

Man causes vehicle crash, attempts to run after Chesapeake Police pursuit

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Police said officers were involved in a pursuit on Wednesday after seeing a wanted subject near Stalham Rd./Parkside Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 28 min Jeremy 1,497,163
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) 5 hr soccer4t3 124
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Rshermr 63,301
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 9 hr Faith Michigan 41
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids Tue viginiavigilante 10
Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13) Feb 20 Tom Pain 12
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Feb 20 Kim Mann-Douglas 836
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,718 • Total comments across all topics: 279,081,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC