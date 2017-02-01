Major projects are going up while industry struggles to find enough workers.
From the construction cranes at Tysons to a billion-dollar power station in Southern Virginia, major construction projects are in the works across Virginia. In addition, contractors are optimistic that more work could materialize under the administration of President Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,489,231
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 min
|Al Gore
|63,089
|Virginia Beach County Arrest Records and Crimin...
|9 hr
|Bikerchick66
|3
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Wed
|Concerned Citizen
|2
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Jan 30
|Lindsey N
|34
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC