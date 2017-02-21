Judge sanctions Cooley and its client for late-produced...

Judge sanctions Cooley and its client...

A federal judge in Norfolk, Virginia, has imposed sanctions on the Cooley law firm and its client in a patent infringement case for failing to turn over some discovery documents until late in the litigation. U.S. District Judge Henry Coke Morgan Jr. did not reveal the amount of the sanction in his Jan. 27 opinion , Law360 reports.

