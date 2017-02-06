Is It Worth It? News 3 tries the 'Tornado Bottle'
Are you tired of shaking, stirring and stressing about your mixed beverages?? The 'Tornado Bottle' is a portable, battery powered blender that says it will solve that problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Putins Puppet
|1,490,588
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,147
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Sun
|jimmyjeep
|98
|Woman arrested for having sex with 'unconscious... (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Double Phart
|16
|prostitutes in ocean view (May '12)
|Jan 26
|bennie
|4
|Are navy Chiefs dirtballs
|Jan 24
|Vince Carter
|3
|Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac...
|Jan 20
|Ben Quick
|7
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC