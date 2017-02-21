In Eastern Virginia, Mixed Feelings o...

In Eastern Virginia, Mixed Feelings on Trump's Trans Restroom Guidance

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

The debate over transgender restrooms is nothing new in Gloucester County, Va. The largely rural county in the eastern part of the state is the home of Gavin Grimm , whose transgender-rights case is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min dem 1,497,634
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 26 min Rshermr 63,369
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 41 min Into The Night 8,003
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 2 hr Old Millennia Tramp 44
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) 7 hr Duh 118
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 18 hr Dave Sprinkle 2,364
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Thu Martin garey 22
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,146 • Total comments across all topics: 279,113,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC