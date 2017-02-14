Harbora s Edge in Norfolk adding 27-story tower in 2020

Reinhardt University is planning a vigil for Quentin Moses, a former NFL linebacker who was as an assistant football coa SANDUSKY ABUSE Jerry Sandusky's adult son is in a Pennsylvania jail, awaiting a hearing next week on charges he pressured one teenage girl t NORFOLK, Va. - The Harbor's Edge retirement community has announced plans to add a 27-story tower in 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.