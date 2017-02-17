GOP Hopeful For Lt. Governor Stumps I...

GOP Hopeful For Lt. Governor Stumps In County

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Daily News-Record

That was the crux of the argument Virginia Beach businessman and state Del. Glenn Davis made at a Friday evening petition-signing rally for why he should be on the ballot for lieutenant governor in the June 13 Republican primary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Sid Caesar 1,496,813
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Well Well 63,270
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) Sat Martin garey 7
Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13) Feb 17 chop 11
Portsmouth Police LIVE free online scanner (Jul '10) Feb 16 Linda 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Feb 16 Sarah Z 123
Flashing Boobs (Jun '15) Feb 16 Martin garey 19
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,275 • Total comments across all topics: 279,011,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC