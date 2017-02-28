First Warning Traffic - Tuesday Bridge Openings, Road Work and Closures
HRBT 64 EB traffic stopped due to some trouble on the bridge before the tunnel. Backups are already solid back to Settlers Landing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,499,115
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|WelbyMD
|63,416
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Into The Night
|8,026
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|18 hr
|Maggie
|36
|Eric Lindsay
|Sun
|blackadder
|1
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|49
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Feb 25
|PamY
|126
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC