First Warning Traffic - Thursday road work and delays
Level four wind restrictions at the CBBT. Wind gusts up to 60+ MPH. Only passenger cars, trucks and SUVs are allowed to cross at this time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,491,483
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|6 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|3
|My 1998 story for today
|6 hr
|Martin garey
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Donald Trump
|63,167
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|Wed
|Shulamite
|20
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Feb 5
|jimmyjeep
|98
|Woman arrested for having sex with 'unconscious... (Sep '15)
|Feb 5
|Double Phart
|16
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC