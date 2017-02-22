First Warning Traffic - Road Work for...

First Warning Traffic - Road Work for Wednesday

12 hrs ago

Beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, and lasting until 5 a.m. Feb. 23, the left lane of Newtown Road will close in both directions , northbound and southbound, between Center Drive and Princess Anne Road/Kempsville Road for utility work. Left turns will remain open, police will be assisting with traffic in the area.

Norfolk, VA

