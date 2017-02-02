First Warning Traffic - North Landing Bridge closed for repairs, bridge openings and delays

The bridge will be closed to vehicular and marine traffic as engineers repair a gear box oil pump; the repairs are expected to be complete before 5 p.m. DETOUR: Motorists traveling from Virginia Beach to Chesapeake will take Indian River Road to Kempsville Road to Centerville Turnpike to Mount Pleasant Road. Motorists traveling from Chesapeake to Virginia Beach will take, Centerville Turnpike, to Kempsville Road to Indian River Road to Mount Pleasant Road.

