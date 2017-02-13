First Warning Traffic - Monday bridge...

First Warning Traffic - Monday bridge openings and road work

I-264 East: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Monday and Tuesday, Feb 13 and 14 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning. U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 15 and 16 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

