First Warning Traffic - Early morning...

First Warning Traffic - Early morning trouble on the roads, bridge openings and road work

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Traffic now moving after a crash on the James River Bridge Northbound due. Take 664 NB at the M&M as an alternate route.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Badjudgment 1,496,776
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 16 min Rshermr 63,276
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 14 hr inmate from a lv5 39
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids 17 hr norfolkfolk 9
Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13) 21 hr Tom Pain 12
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Mon Kim Mann-Douglas 836
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) Feb 18 Martin garey 7
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,285 • Total comments across all topics: 279,042,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC