First LGBT liaison implemented at Norfolk Sheriff's Office
The office announced the new position on Wednesday and said they take pride in being a progressive organization that provides an inclusive work environment. Lieutenant Meryah Breeden will be the new on-staff LGBT liaison and Corporal Xavier Kent will support her as the assistant LGBT liaison.
