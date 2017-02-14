Expensive stolen cars headed to Mali ...

Expensive stolen cars headed to Mali intercepted at Port of Norfolk

Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The two vehicles, a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2016 Mercedes Benz GLE63, are valued at more than $140,000. "Part of safeguarding our nation's interests is to make sure that all exports are legitimate and lawful," explained Mark J. Laria, Area Port Director for Port of Norfolk.

