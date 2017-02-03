Ex-Border Station bookkeeper sentence...

Ex-Border Station bookkeeper sentenced to 3 years in fed prison

NORFOLK, Virginia A Currituck County woman who pleaded guilty to income tax evasion charges in connection to allegations she embezzled nearly $1 million from her father's business was sentenced to three years in federal prison on Friday Amy Planch, former bookkeeper at the Border Station in Currituck, was sentenced by U.S. District Chief Judge Rebecca Beach Smith, the court clerk's office in Norfolk said. Planch, 51, will self-report to a yet-to-be determined facility in 45 days and, after completing her three-year sentence, also have to serve three years of supervised release, the clerk's office said.

