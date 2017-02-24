European grocery store chain to begin...

European grocery store chain to begin hiring in Virginia

Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Lidl, the German no-frills supermarket chain, is set to begin hiring in Virginia for some of its first stores in the U.S. Spokesman Will Harwood tells the Free Lance-Star the hires will take place over the next four months in 12 Virginia localities, including Fredericksburg, Culpeper, Hampton, Norfolk, Richmond and Virginia Beach. The company says wages for associate positions will start at $12 an hour plus health benefits and a 401k retirement plan with matching contributions.

