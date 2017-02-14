Electrical fire causes damages to Nor...

Electrical fire causes damages to Norfolk home

Norfolk Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to the home in the 1300 block of Bolling Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Engine Company 7 and Ladder Company 7 entered the home through the front door and made their way to the second floor, where they found the attic access door. When they opened the door, they were greeted by smoke and flames.

