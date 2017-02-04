Elderly man suffers from burns after fire in Norfolk
Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews responded to a report of a burned patient in the 2300 block of Arkansas Avenue Saturday morning. Dispatchers received the emergency call just after 8:00 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found an elderly man with burns to his upper body and in severe respiratory distress.
