Elderly man suffers from burns after fire in Norfolk

Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews responded to a report of a burned patient in the 2300 block of Arkansas Avenue Saturday morning. Dispatchers received the emergency call just after 8:00 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found an elderly man with burns to his upper body and in severe respiratory distress.

