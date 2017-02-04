Elderly man burned in Norfolk house fire
Units were sent to the 2300 block of Arkansas Avenue for a reported burn patient just after 8 a.m. According to fire officials, the man's clothing and sofa were extinguished by bystanders using a portable fire extinguisher before crews arrived. Medics were called to the scene to continue life-saving emergency medical care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,489,549
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 min
|OzRitz
|63,109
|Vito Hoehn
|2 hr
|Bikerchick66
|1
|Virginia Beach County Arrest Records and Crimin...
|Fri
|Bikerchick66
|3
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Feb 1
|Concerned Citizen
|2
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Jan 31
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC