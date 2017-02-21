Education 36 mins ago 2:40 p.m.City o...

Education 36 mins ago 2:40 p.m.City of Norfolk holding teacher job fair

Calling all teachers: the City of Norfolk is hosting a job fair to hire educators for the 2017-2018 school year. The job fair will be Saturday, February 25 from 9 am to 12 p.m. at Crossroads School, 8021 Old Ocean View Road.

