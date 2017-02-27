Economists say federal hiring freeze may hurt region
The professors from Old Dominion University in Norfolk say in a press release that the area is still struggling to regain jobs after the recession. The Trump Administration's plans to limit hiring and possibly reduce the federal workforce through attrition could hamper growth.
