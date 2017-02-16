Dominion says solar investment reache...

Dominion says solar investment reaches $800 million

Tuesday Feb 14

Dominion said Tuesday that it is investing more than $800 million in solar power in Virginia, with much of the generation being built at little or no cost to most customers. "Our company has made a major commitment to develop significant blocks of solar generation to meet customers' energy needs going forward," Paul Koonce, CEO of Power Generation at Dominion Energy, said in a statement.

