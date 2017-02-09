Crime 31 mins ago 11:29 a.m.Two indicted in attempted murder of deputy in Accomack
A grand jury meeting in Accomack County this week indicted two men who police say shot at a sheriff's deputy on charges of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer and other charges. Deandre Breshon Ayers, 28, and Lamond Perry, 23, both of Norfolk, also were indicted on charges of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting from a vehicle and maliciously shooting at a law enforcement vehicle in connection with the Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|48 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|63,174
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Gay Ghost
|1,491,727
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|16 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|3
|My 1998 story for today
|17 hr
|Martin garey
|2
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|Wed
|Shulamite
|20
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Feb 5
|jimmyjeep
|98
|Woman arrested for having sex with 'unconscious... (Sep '15)
|Feb 5
|Double Phart
|16
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC