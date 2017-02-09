Crime 31 mins ago 11:29 a.m.Two indicted in attempted murder of deputy in Accomack

A grand jury meeting in Accomack County this week indicted two men who police say shot at a sheriff's deputy on charges of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer and other charges. Deandre Breshon Ayers, 28, and Lamond Perry, 23, both of Norfolk, also were indicted on charges of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting from a vehicle and maliciously shooting at a law enforcement vehicle in connection with the Sept.

