Country star Travis Tritt to headline Harborfest 2017

Country artist and two-time GRAMMY award winner Travis Tritt will headline the 41st Annual Norfolk Harborfest on Saturday, June 10. Norfolk Harborfest will take place at Town Point Park from June 9 to June 11. The free, family-friendly event will also mark the Norfolk Navy 100 homecoming celebration during the three day event.

