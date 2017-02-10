Company, executives donated to Bob McCabe's mayoral campaign, records show

The Department of Justice has requested all contracts between the company and McCabe, as well as payments from the company, including gifts and campaign contributions, according to a copy of the subpoena obtained by News 3. CCS's CEO, Jorge Dominicis, donated $1,500 to McCabe's mayoral campaign in January 2016, according to the Virginia Public Access Projec t. The company donated $3,000 to McCabe, and the company's President of Group Holdings donated $1,500.

