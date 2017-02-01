Clever cat: National Zoo keepers call off search after bobcat slips out of exhibit
This photo provided by the Smithsonian's National Zoo shows Ollie, a female bobcat the the zoo. The National Zoo announced Wednesday that it is suspending its search for Ollie, a 25-pound bobcat that escaped through a hole in its enclosure Monday morning.
