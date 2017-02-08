Bring your dog or bike to the Norfolk Botanical Garden every day in February
The Norfolk Botanical Garden is allowing guests to ride their bikes or bring their dogs to visit the garden in February. It's part of their February Fun Month, which runs every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from now through February 28. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and military and $10 for ages 3-17.
