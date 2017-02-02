Bill would automatically suspend officials upon felony conviction
After a federal jury found Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot guilty of corruption in December, the deputy city attorney filed a motion to suspend him. New legislation making its way through the General Assembly would change things for people in situations like Burfoot's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Injudgement
|1,489,074
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,074
|Virginia Beach County Arrest Records and Crimin...
|4 hr
|Bikerchick66
|3
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Wed
|Concerned Citizen
|2
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Jan 30
|Lindsey N
|34
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC