Bataan Amphibious Ready Group deploys from Norfolk
USS Carter Hall deployed from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek - Fort Story. The USS Mesa Verde deployed from Naval Station Norfolk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|24 min
|Obama who
|1,497,851
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|45 min
|Jimmy Yanks Paul ...
|63,389
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Rshermr
|8,014
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|9 hr
|Wet Work Trump
|46
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|Fri
|Duh
|118
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Thu
|Dave Sprinkle
|2,364
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|22
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC